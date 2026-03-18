Person dead after crash along I-80 in Mercer County, report says

A person is dead after a crash along I-80 in Mercer County.

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that Mercer County Coroner John Libonati confirms that a person died in the crash near mile marker seven.

A Mercer County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported at 9:39 a.m.

According to PennDOT’s 511 website, all lanes of I-80 westbound are closed between the Route 19 (Mercer) and Route 760 (Sharon-Hermitage) exits.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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