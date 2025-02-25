Person dead after crash on Clay Pike in Sewickley Township

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after a crash on a busy Westmoreland County road.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that first responders were sent to Clay Pike at Orchard Drive in Sewickley Township around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. They say a person died on scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

A Channel 11 crew is on their way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

