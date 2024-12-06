Person killed, another injured in Washington County car crash

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a car crash in Washington County late Thursday night.

Washington County dispatchers said the crash happened on East Beau Street in South Strabane Township.

One person died in the crash. Dispatchers said another person was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter.

East Beau Street at Eastpointe Drive is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

