Person hit by a car in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A person was hit by a car in Forest Hills on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor confirms one person was taken to a local hospital. We’re working to get an update on their condition.

Allegheny County police confirmed their detectives were requested to the scene.

