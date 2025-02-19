Male in critical condition after being shot in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A male was shot in Downtown Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said police were sent to the 400 block of Smithfield Street just after 4 p.m. Public safety officials confirmed the shooting and said it was initially reported by an officer driving in the area who heard a gunshot and immediately apprehended a suspect seen holding a gun.

The victim, who was shot in the abdomen, ran around the corner from the shooting scene, where Pittsburgh and Port Authority police rendered aid until medics arrived. He’s been taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. Police didn’t immediately know the age of the victim.

The shooting suspect, identified as a 21-year-old man, is being questioned at police headquarters.

“We’re just really fortunate that we have our Downtown Public Safety Center right here, close by, and they’re constantly on patrol and were able to take action right away,” said public safety official Cara Cruz.

A block of Smithfield Street is blocked off while investigators are on scene. PRT bus routes in the area are not impacted by the investigation

