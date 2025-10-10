Person shot in Hill District, SWAT called to scene

PITTSBURGH — A person was shot in the Hill District and SWAT units have been called to the scene.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 2300 block of Wylie Avenue at 8:51 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a male was found there with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police have not released the age of that victim at this time.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

SWAT has been called to the scene as police look for a suspect or suspects.

A ShotSpotter recorded 20 rounds fired in the area.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest updates.

