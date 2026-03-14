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Person shot inside PRT bus along East Busway in Pittsburgh; police searching for 2 suspects

By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com
East Busway shooting
By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A person was shot inside a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on Saturday.

PRT officials say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in a P1 bus near the Homewood Station along the East Busway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for two juveniles believed to be involved in the shooting, officials say. Both of the juveniles got off the bus and fled the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The East Busway is temporarily closed.

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