Person taken to hospital as crews battle house fire in Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital as crews battled a house fire in Penn Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the 300 block of Murrysville Road at 9:48 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the initial call to firefighters reported that someone was trapped inside.

One person has been taken to Forbes Hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

