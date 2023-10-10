PFF: Joey Porter Jr. best CB in the NFL for Week 5

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers finally gave Joey Porter Jr. an extended look in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He rewarded them with a fantastic performance, including a crucial interception down the stretch that proved the catalyst for Pittsburgh’s lone offensive touchdown drive. Playing a career-high 28 snaps to this point, Porter figures to see that go up even more coming out of the bye week when they face the Rams with guys like Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

However, reflecting on his Week 5 performance, it’s hard to put into words. That performance in the game showed themselves on tape. Coming against the Ravens makes it all the more worthwhile. But Pro Football Focus does try to find a way to react to the tape tangibly, and with a 91.3 grade on the week, Porter comes in as the highest-graded cornerback of the entire week. Yes, that is not only watered down to rookies; every single NFL cornerback played in Week 5. To say the least, that’s making a name for yourself in the team’s biggest rivalry game every year.

“I’m the rookie out there against Odell Beckham on a third down,” Porter said. “I already had that in the back of my mind that they were going to try and go after me on that play. I was just excited. Happy to make a play for this team in a crucial moment of the game. I just really put myself into the Steelers-Ravens rivalry.”

