Philadelphia man sentenced for dealing drugs out of Butler apartment

BUTLER, Pa. — A man from Philadelphia was sentenced Wednesday for federal drug and firearm convictions related to drug activity in Butler County.

The Department of Justice said Khaleaf Lindsay, 27, was sentenced to 85 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Officials said Lindsay sold drugs in Butler and took the profits to Philadelphia.

During a search of the apartment on Aug. 2, 2021, investigators found a loaded handgun, cash and packaged controlled substances, including fluorofentanyl, fentanyl and crack.

The judge said that Lindsay had returned to drug trafficking shortly after completing a sentence for his last felony drug offense. That sentence prohibits him from having a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon.

