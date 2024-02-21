‘Our time has come’: Necromancer Brewing in Ross Township announces closure

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A taproom in Ross Township will be closing its doors at the end of the week.

Necromancer Brewing announced it will close its location on Babcock Boulevard, with its last days of business being Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23.

The company said the closure is an “unfortunate” financial decision. It cites rising operating costs and the overall state of their industry.

“We’re so proud of our team and all they’ve accomplished these past nearly three years. Our closure is no reflection of the quality of their work, their dedication, or the blood, sweat, and tears put into Necromancer,” the company said on its Instagram page.

The company was working to open Greenfield’s Midnight Whistler Pub, but the closure means that plan will not come to fruition.

“We encourage you to continue to support others in Pittsburgh’s brewing community. It’s a tough industry,” the company said. “Thank you for your support over the years. We are honored to have been a part of your lives - however big or small.”

The taproom will be open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. All beer will be free to consume and take with a limit of one case per person. All merchandise and glassware will also be for sale.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group