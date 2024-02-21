Fern Hollow Bridge should have been closed at time of collapse, NTSB says

PITTSBURGH — The National Transportation Safety Board said the Fern Hollow Bridge should have been closed prior to its collapse in January 2022.

The Forbes Avenue Bridge collapsed 100 feet down into Fern Hollow on Jan. 28, 2022. Six cars were on or near the bridge when it collapsed and four people were hurt.

“On behalf of the NTSB, we are so sorry you experienced such a terrifying event,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. “The Fern Hollow bridge collapse should have never happened, your injuries should have never occurred.”

Several failures allowed the Fern Hollow Bridge to remain open when it should have been closed, including overestimation of each leg’s load capacity and section loss of each leg.

The bridge was inspected every two years, with yearly inspections starting in 2014. However, the NTSB said between 2005 and 2021, there’s documentation for maintenance that never happened.

The NTSB said 2015 into 2021 showed drains filled with leaves, which allowed water to run down the legs which led to major corrosion and section loss. The Fern Hollow Bridge was built with weathering steel, which was expected to resist corrosion.

The NTSB said there were holes in the metal on all four of the bridge’s legs. In 2009, steel cables were added until cross bracing was replaced but that was never completed. A rust inhibiting coating was supposed to be completed but never happened.

The NTSB said there was a repeated lack of action on recommendations that came from inspections, bridge inspection program failures and insufficient overnight at the city, state and federal level that contributed to the collapse.

In total, the NTSB said the Fern Hollow Bridge inspections failed to:

Clean corrosion before measuring

Accurately quantify remaining material

Accurately rate the general bridge superstructure condition

Recommend a structural review of the bridge legs

Inspectors also failed to perform the inspections in compliance with national standards that led to the overload of the bridge.

The NTSB said 6.9% of bridges in the country are in poor condition and that people in cars cross the bridges 167 million times a day. Pennsylvania ranks sixth in the nation for poor bridges.

