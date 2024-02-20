Wild turkeys attack vehicles, people in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — People in a Pittsburgh neighborhood say they’re being terrorized by wild birds.

“They come out from around cars like gangsters,” said Mark Anthony Livingston, a resident of Brighton Heights.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6:15, reporter Liz Kilmer hears from neighbors who say that despite their best efforts, they haven’t gotten any help from officials in regard to nuisance wild turkeys.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group