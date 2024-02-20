Local

Wild turkeys attack vehicles, people in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV

Brighton Heights turkeys

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — People in a Pittsburgh neighborhood say they’re being terrorized by wild birds.

“They come out from around cars like gangsters,” said Mark Anthony Livingston, a resident of Brighton Heights.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6:15, reporter Liz Kilmer hears from neighbors who say that despite their best efforts, they haven’t gotten any help from officials in regard to nuisance wild turkeys.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Wing coming apart’: Passengers land safely after plane damaged midflight
  • Search continues for 11-year-old who failed to make it to school bus stop
  • Popular local wedding venue shuts down, leaving many couples scrambling
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh planning commission to vote on tiny homes for the homeless
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read