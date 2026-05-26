Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens to offer free admission on June 1

PITTSBURGH — The Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens are offering free admission to visitors.

The deal is part of a partnership with the Allegheny Regional Asset District’s RAD Pass Program.

RAD Passes are available through the Allegheny County library system. Cardholders can get the pass to gain discounted entry to various community staples, including museums and theatres.

Free entry is available with a RAD Pass on June 1. Visitors will get admission between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This summer, Phipps features an Alice in Wonderland-themed show.

Click here to learn more.

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