Man says he was attacked by group of teens in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man feared for his life when he said he was attacked by a group of teenagers inside a convenience store in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who didn’t want to be publicly identified, told Channel 11 he went inside the 7-Eleven on Penn Avenue when he saw some teenagers stealing food and drinks.

“I’ve lived here for 10 years, and this is the least safe I’ve ever felt,” the victim told Channel 11. He did not want to be identified.

He said when he called them out, the teens surrounded him and began punching, kicking and threatening him. They then continued to attack after following him outside.

“I noticed they were all going to the back, and they started stuffing stuff in their pants. I said, ‘Hey, stop that, like put it back,’” the man said.

That’s when the victim says, the teens surrounded him and began punching, kicking and threatening him.

“I ran across the street and got pushed to the ground. They started ringing fists, feet, and shoes all over my head,” he said.

He was able to get away and call 911, then took himself to the hospital.

“I went to the ER to get a CAT scan because they were kicking me in the head. Thankfully, there was no brain bleeding or traumatic injury. But I don’t think that’s an excuse. I don’t think the fact that I didn’t die means any less.”

He has since filed a police report and hopes the teens are held accountable, sharing this message for his attackers.

The whole experience left him with major questions.

“How are we going to fix this problem in America? How are we going to allow this to happen and be terrorized by teens?” the victim said.

The man has since filed a police report and hopes the teens are held accountable, sharing this message for his attackers.

“I do forgive them, but I think the judge should instill harsh penalties, make an example out of these kids,” the man said.

Pittsburgh police said they’re still working to identify four juveniles who assaulted the victim and will apply for warrants once they do.

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