Man in critical condition after being shot by police officer in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man was shot by a police officer in Wilkinsburg

Click here for photos from the scene.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the intersection of Ross Avenue and East Swissvale Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph said a Wilkinsburg police officer who was on patrol encountered a man in the area who displayed a gun.

Joseph said the man was told to drop the weapon numerous times, but he did not. The Wilkinsburg officer later shot him in the chest. First responders quickly rendered aid on scene, then he was taken to a local hospital, where he is now listed in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates the victim never fired the gun.

No police officers were injured.

Allegheny County Police confirm they are leading the investigation.

The scene is secure at this time, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

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