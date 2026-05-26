2 vehicles crash into local pizza shop, at least 1 person injured

ETNA, Pa. — Two vehicles crashed into a local pizza shop on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Butler Street in Etna at around 6:50 p.m.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Investigators said one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

A pickup truck and a Jeep crashed through the wall of Rising Crust Pizzeria.

Sources tell Channel 11 that multiple people were initially trapped.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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