Pirates beat Brewers 4-1 behind Oviedo’s gem, three homers

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo went seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits as Pittsburgh split their series with the Milwaukee Brewers behind a 4-1 win. The Pirates (50-61) relied on the long ball once again, with all four of their runs coming via homer.

Making his first big league start in nearly four months following his recovery from a shoulder strain, Brewers’ right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out five of the first six Pirates he faced.

The seventh batter, rookie catcher Endy Rodríguez, lifted a payoff pitch over the right field wall, opening a 1-0 lead.

Oviedo allowed a one-out walk in the bottom of the third to second baseman Brice Turang. Turang immediately stole second, but Oviedo froze him there with consecutive strikeouts, the second of Christian Yelich.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group