Penguins get Karlsson, trade Petry, Granlund

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins’ long pursuit of defenseman Erik Karlsson finally paid off Sunday.

They acquired him from San Jose as part of a complex three-team deal.

The Penguins got Karlsson, blue-collar forward Rem Pitlick, prospect forward Dillon Hamaliuk and San Jose’s third-round draft choice in 2026.

The Sharks receive the Penguins’ first-round draft choice next year (top-1o protected), forward Mikael Granlund, third-pairing defenseman Jan Rutta and Montreal forward Mike Hoffman.

The Canadiens get Jeff Petry, goalie Casey DeSmith, prospect winger Nathan Legare and the Penguins’ second-round draft choice in 2025.

