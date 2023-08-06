Penguins get Karlsson, trade Petry, Granlund

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins’ long pursuit of defenseman Erik Karlsson finally paid off Sunday.
They acquired him from San Jose as part of a complex three-team deal.
The Penguins got Karlsson, blue-collar forward Rem Pitlick, prospect forward Dillon Hamaliuk and San Jose’s third-round draft choice in 2026.
The Sharks receive the Penguins’ first-round draft choice next year (top-1o protected), forward Mikael Granlund, third-pairing defenseman Jan Rutta and Montreal forward Mike Hoffman.
The Canadiens get Jeff Petry, goalie Casey DeSmith, prospect winger Nathan Legare and the Penguins’ second-round draft choice in 2025.
