Local

Penguins get Karlsson, trade Petry, Granlund

By WPXI.com News Staff

Erik Karlsson San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins’ long pursuit of defenseman Erik Karlsson finally paid off Sunday.

They acquired him from San Jose as part of a complex three-team deal.

The Penguins got Karlsson, blue-collar forward Rem Pitlick, prospect forward Dillon Hamaliuk and San Jose’s third-round draft choice in 2026.

The Sharks receive the Penguins’ first-round draft choice next year (top-1o protected), forward Mikael Granlund, third-pairing defenseman Jan Rutta and Montreal forward Mike Hoffman.

The Canadiens get Jeff Petry, goalie Casey DeSmith, prospect winger Nathan Legare and the Penguins’ second-round draft choice in 2025.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 people injured after stabbing at apartment building in North Braddock
  • Over 3 dozen Mega Millions tickets sold in Pennsylvania win prize of $1,000 or more
  • Public health alert issued for raw beef product sold at Aldi supermarkets
  • VIDEO:Thousands visit Pittsburgh to see Pink at PNC Park
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read