SUV crashes into townhome in Pittsburgh neighborhood, leaving it condemned

LARIMER, Pa. — A family who lives in a townhouse in Larimer had a frightening wake-up call Sunday morning when an SUV crashed through the front window of their home.

Pittsburgh police say a vehicle crashed into the front window of the home on the 6100 block of Meadow Street around 6:30 a.m., leaving behind significant damage. Inspectors who were called to evaluate the structure condemned it. The Red Cross will help provide temporary housing for those who live in the townhome.

The SUV also sustained major damage.

Paramedics, firefighters and police all responded to the crash.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy saw a woman and child taken away in an ambulance.

Cherish Cutrary, who lives in the townhome, said her mom, dad, brother and baby sister were all home at the time of the crash. The baby was sleeping by the window when the SUV crashed.

“That was Megan. She was downstairs in the living room, laying in the bassinet... She was okay,” Cutrary said.

Cutrary said her mom and sister were taken to the hospital. Police say the baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say inside the SUV were a female driver, a child in the front passenger seat and a baby in a car seat in the back. The children were taken to Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and their mom was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

