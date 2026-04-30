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Pirates drop 4th straight with loss to Cardinals; couldn’t get over the hump late

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Cardinals Pirates Baseball St. Louis Cardinals' Victor Scott II (11) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin receives the late throw from catcher Joey Bart during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fought their way back but couldn’t get over the hump late and saw their losing streak hit four with a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 3rd, 1-0 STL: JJ Wetherholt doubled to left field off Bubba Chandler (1-3) to score Ramón Urías and give the Cardinals (17-13) the game’s first lead.

Top 5th, 3-0 STL: Iván Herrera hit a two-out double off Chandler and Alec Burleson took advantage with a two-run home run to left-center, his fourth of the season.

Bottom 5th, 3-1 STL: Spencer Horwitz got the Pirates (16-15) a run back with a solo home run off Andre Pallante (3-2). His third homer of the season traveled 397 feet.

Top 7th, 5-1 STL: St. Louis padded its lead with a pair of runs off two Pirates relievers. Herrera plated Victor Scott II with an infield single and scored on a Jordan Walker base hit to left. One run was charged to Evan Sisk, the other to Chris Devenski, who was making his team debut.

Bottom 7th, 5-3 STL: With the bases loaded and one out, pinch-hitter Nick Yorke delivered a two-run single to center off left-hander JoJo Romero.

Bottom 8th, 5-4 PIT: With the bases loaded and one out, Oneil Cruz bounced into a fielder’s choice of George Romero to bring the Pirates within a run.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

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