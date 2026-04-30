Pirates drop 4th straight with loss to Cardinals; couldn’t get over the hump late

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fought their way back but couldn’t get over the hump late and saw their losing streak hit four with a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 3rd, 1-0 STL: JJ Wetherholt doubled to left field off Bubba Chandler (1-3) to score Ramón Urías and give the Cardinals (17-13) the game’s first lead.

Top 5th, 3-0 STL: Iván Herrera hit a two-out double off Chandler and Alec Burleson took advantage with a two-run home run to left-center, his fourth of the season.

Bottom 5th, 3-1 STL: Spencer Horwitz got the Pirates (16-15) a run back with a solo home run off Andre Pallante (3-2). His third homer of the season traveled 397 feet.

Top 7th, 5-1 STL: St. Louis padded its lead with a pair of runs off two Pirates relievers. Herrera plated Victor Scott II with an infield single and scored on a Jordan Walker base hit to left. One run was charged to Evan Sisk, the other to Chris Devenski, who was making his team debut.

Bottom 7th, 5-3 STL: With the bases loaded and one out, pinch-hitter Nick Yorke delivered a two-run single to center off left-hander JoJo Romero.

Bottom 8th, 5-4 PIT: With the bases loaded and one out, Oneil Cruz bounced into a fielder’s choice of George Romero to bring the Pirates within a run.

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