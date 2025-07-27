Pirates Log 12th Shutout, Second-Best in MLB; Cruz Missile Drops D-Backs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Saturday, July 26, logging their 12th shutout of 2025. That ties them with the Cubs for the second-most shutouts in the Major Leagues, trailing only San Diego (14).

Tommy Pham reached base via error to open the second inning, then Oneil Cruz skied a fly ball 410 feet to center field to put the Pirates in front 2-0, giving them all the offense they needed.

Left-hander Genesis Cabrera relieved Heaney in the sixth inning and forced two quick outs before allowing a single to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., prompting manager Don Kelly to turn to Yohan Ramirez with power hitting righty Eugenio Suárez lurking. Suárez singled, but Ramirez caught Jorge Barrosa looking with a curveball to end the threat.

