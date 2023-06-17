Pirates offense muffled, Brewers take series in 5-0 shutout win

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Mitch Keller (8-3, 3.62 ERA) and the Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t have the luck they needed in his outing against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday afternoon by a score of 5-0. The Pirates have now lost five straight.

Although Keller struck out seven, he walked three and gave up some untimely hits.

Through five innings pitched, Keller had to throw a ton of pitches with 99. In addition, the Brewers hit 15 foul balls, and Keller was forced to throw extra pitches.

One of the more encouraging signs from Keller was he induced 14 swings and misses in his short time on the mound, with his cutter leading the way with seven.

