WVU coach Bob Huggins charged with DUI in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested for drunk driving Friday night in Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers saw Huggins’ SUV blocking traffic in the middle of Merchant Street, off Ridge Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

The SUV had a flat and shredded tire, according to investigators.

After Huggins had difficulty moving the vehicle off the street, officers questioned him and performed field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, was charged with Driving Under the Influence and later released from custody.

West Virginia University and its Athletics Department released the following statement:

“West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete.”

Last month, Huggins received a suspension and a pay cut after using a homophobic slur in a radio interview.

