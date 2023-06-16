Woman charged for allegedly threatening to kill White Oak police officer who previously arrested her

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — After being arrested twice in the span of a week by the same White Oak police officer, a woman allegedly showed up at the officer’s home with a knife, threatening to kill him, and wouldn’t leave.

According to court documents, Raquel Ulicny arrived at White Oak Police Officer Kenneth Wherli’s home just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Wherli called 911 after she wouldn’t leave his property.

North Huntingdon police responded to the scene.

They say Ulicny had a knife in her purse and told them, “I’m going to kill a cop.”

This all came after Wherli arrested Ulicny twice in one week earlier this month.

According to court papers, Wherli arrested both Ulicny and her 12-year-old daughter outside a home in White Oak on May 31.

In that incident, police say Ulicny showed up at that house to fight the woman who lived there after their kids got into an argument. The daughter allegedly egged the house.

Police say Ulicny and her daughter showed up again a week later on June 7 to fight the woman and were arrested again.

On Wednesday, police say Ulicny told them she thought Officer Wherli was messaging her daughter on Facebook regarding that incident, so she wanted to confront him.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek placed calls to both White Oak and North Huntingdon Police but has not heard back.

Ulicny is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond.

She has a hearing set for June 28.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group