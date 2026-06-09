Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes plays catch at a Pittsburgh-area little league practice

Some Pittsburgh-area little leaguers got the surprise of their lives on Monday night.

That’s because Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes saw the lights on at Vestal Field in McCandless as the Ingomar Franklin Park Little League players were practicing.

Skenes pulled over and went on to play catch, giving advice and signing “anything” the kids put in front of him, Kevin Wozniak, a dad who was at the practice, told Channel 11. He shared photos and videos of Skenes playing catch with his kids.

Another parent who contacted Channel 11 said Skenes just wanted to enjoy the boys’ love for the game of baseball.

Skenes was on the phone with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, when he walked over to the field. She posted a snippet of the video captioned “remembering your MLB boyfriend is just a boy because what do you mean he saw a little league team practicing while driving home and pulled over to show me and play catch with them.”

The video is going viral, and in the comments, parents are sharing photos and saying just how much the visit meant to their kids.

“This is my kids’ league - this meant so much to so many people tonight. Can’t even tell you how many of our friends are posting pics of their kids looking like it’s Christmas morning. What a good human,” one comment said.

This all happened the night before Skenes is expected to pitch against the reigning World Series Champions, the Dodgers, at PNC Park.

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