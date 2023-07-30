Pirates Preview: Last Time Hill Suits Up for Bucs?

The Pittsburgh Pirates (46-58) defeated the Philadelphia Phillies (56-48) thanks to a few young Bucs stepping up in more ways than one on Saturday night.

Liover Peguero flashed the leather on more than one occasion, and even contributed offensively going 3-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

Alika Williams flashed the leather, and even picked up a huge RBI single, and as a result, the Pirates beat the Phillies by a score of 7-6 as Quinn Priester picked up his second-straight victory.

First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

As the trade deadline approaches, Hill is still a Pirate and is scheduled to make the start on Sunday.

