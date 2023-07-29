Emergency crews searching for 15-year-old girl in Beaver County

DARLINGTON, Pa. — An active search is underway for a 15-year-old girl in Beaver County, investigators say.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Cannelton Road in Darlington at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The search is happening near the North Country Trail.

Investigators say the girl was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black shirt and red and black Nike shoes.

Pennsylvania State Police have been notified. Channel 11 has reached out to them for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

