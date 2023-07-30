Pittsburgh Police investigate bag left in bushes at Highmark Stadium during Riverhounds game

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police were called to investigate a bag left in the bushes at Highmark Stadium during a Riverhounds game.

According to a spokesperson from the Riverhounds the bag was found by stadium security and their K-9 unit near the parking lot.

Pittsburgh Police were called out of an abundance of caution.

The game was not interrupted and there turned out to be nothing harmful in the bag.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group