Pirates Preview: Priester and Bucs hping to keep things rolling

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park on Monday night.

Mitch Keller hurled a complete game — the second of his career — and Edward Olivares provided all the offense with one swing on a grand slam in the third inning.

The Pirates (17-19) will look to make it four straight wins and Quinn Priester will look for his third-straight quality start when they take on the Angels (12-23) on Tuesday.

