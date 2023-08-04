Pirates preview: Priester needs to show improvement

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60) were obliterated Thursday night against the Milwaukee Brewers (59-51).

Mitch Keller’s outing on Thursday was another concerning one. In five innings, Keller allowed nine hits, eight runs, three walks, and struck out five.

In his last seven starts, Keller has allowed 29 earned runs in 39.2 innings, which averages out to an ERA of 6.58. In addition to the bloated ERA, Keller’s season mark has ballooned to 4.35.

