Local

Pirates preview: Priester needs to show improvement

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Quinn Priester Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester rests in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60) were obliterated Thursday night against the Milwaukee Brewers (59-51).

Mitch Keller’s outing on Thursday was another concerning one. In five innings, Keller allowed nine hits, eight runs, three walks, and struck out five.

In his last seven starts, Keller has allowed 29 earned runs in 39.2 innings, which averages out to an ERA of 6.58. In addition to the bloated ERA, Keller’s season mark has ballooned to 4.35.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 dead after stabbing on Greyhound Bus along I-376
  • 17-year-old dead after shooting in Mt. Oliver identified
  • Defense, prosecution rest in final phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
  • VIDEO:Victim in Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting honored during tradition in Squirrel Hill
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read