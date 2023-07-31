Local

1 dead after stabbing on Greyhound Bus along I-376

A person is dead after being stabbed on a Greyhound Bus along Interstate 376.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, one of the 37 passengers on the bus began harassing others, according to state police. A short time later, the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbing the victim in the neck several times.

The driver pulled over around Penn Hills and the suspect was taken into custody by state police.

The victim and the suspect, who injured their hand, were taken to area hospitals.

The victim died a short time later at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

