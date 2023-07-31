1 dead after stabbing on Greyhound Bus along I-376

A person is dead after being stabbed on a Greyhound Bus along Interstate 376.

Homicide. For immediate release. pic.twitter.com/zNiQTXok9v — Troopers Allison, Gagliardi & Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) July 31, 2023

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, one of the 37 passengers on the bus began harassing others, according to state police. A short time later, the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbing the victim in the neck several times.

The driver pulled over around Penn Hills and the suspect was taken into custody by state police.

The victim and the suspect, who injured their hand, were taken to area hospitals.

The victim died a short time later at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group