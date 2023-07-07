Pirates Preview: Rich Hill aims to give a quality start in desert

PHOENIX — The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47) fell victim to the long ball in game four against the Los Angeles Dodgers and lost three out of four to start their road trip.

The Pirates lost game four by a score of 5-2. The Pirates will now turn their attention to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the desert, as they try to turn this woeful start around.

The game between the Pirates and Diamondbacks will be at Chase Field, with first pitch at 9:40 p.m.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

