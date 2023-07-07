Pirates send Roansy Contreras to AAA; reinstate Ke’Bryan Hayes

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned the struggling Roansy Contreras to Triple-A Indianapolis and have reinstated third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes off the 10-day injured list.

It has been a rough season for the 23-year-old Contreras, who took the loss in Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after allowing four runs on a pair of homers in a single inning of relief.

Contreras has struggled for much of the season, prompting the Pirates to move him to the bullpen in hopes he could work through his issues at the big league level.

