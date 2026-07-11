Pirates Take Both Games of Doubleheader vs. 1st-Place Brewers; Valdez Does it Again

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After homering in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Esmerlyn Valdez did again in the second game to help lead the Pirates to a 3-2 win over the Brewers at PNC Park to take both games of the twin bill.

Key Moments

The Brewers loaded the bases in the fifth inning but Brandon Eisert got Garrett Mitchell to groundout on a comebacker to the mound to end the inning.

The following inning, Joey Ortiz missed out on a home run to left-center by a matter of inches.

Player of the Game

Bryan Reynolds came through with the game-winning hit and reached base safely three times.

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