Pitt faculty ratify union contract

PITTSBURGH — Pitt faculty have ratified their first union contract.

The United Steelworkers (USW) says the contract that runs through June 30, 2026, improves the faculty’s job security and raises wages for more than 3,000 people. According to the union, the contract also provides longer appointments, promotion minimums and a smoother renewal process for non-tenure stream faculty.

“When Pitt faculty first organized with our union in 2021, it was clear that they needed a voice on the job, not only so that they could address pressing concerns about their own wages and working conditions, but also so they could improve communication and build out shared governance to the benefit of the wider university community,” said USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall, who represents USW members across Pennsylvania.

Hall says Pitt faculty identified job security and wages as priorities during bargaining and says the ratified contract “makes tremendous progress” on both fronts.

