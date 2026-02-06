Pitt legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr. named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pitt legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr. has been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement came during the NFL Honors on Thursday night.

The former wide receiver becomes the 11th Pitt Panther elected to the Hall of Fame.

“Larry Fitzgerald is one of the best players the game has ever seen, on and off the field,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He’s been an incredible ambassador for our program and university for decades, always being proud to say he went to Pitt every step of the way. Being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor, and we couldn’t be happier for Larry and his family.”

Fitzgerald spent 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he racked up over 17,000 receiving yards and 121 touchdowns. He also played in one Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Darrelle Revis, another Pitt Panther Hall of Famer, offered his praise.

“Larry Fitzgerald didn’t just play the game, he honored it,” Revis said. “With unmatched hands, relentless preparation, and humility, he defined excellence for an era. His legacy isn’t measured only in catches and yards, but in respect earned from teammates, opponents, and the game itself. That is the mark of a Hall of Famer. From one Pitt Man to another, welcome to Canton.”

Fitzgerald is a first ballot Hall of Famer.

