Pitt opens quantum innovation center three years after securing $11.6M loan

PITTSBURGH — Three years after securing millions of dollars in funding, the University of Pittsburgh has opened the doors to its new quantum innovation center.

The Western Pennsylvania Quantum Information Core was first announced in May 2023 alongside an announcement that it had secured a loan of $11.6 million from Pitt’s Strategic Advancement Fund. While traditional computers utilize bits with signals of ones and zeroes, quantum computing’s qubits exist in an on or off state with the ability to exist in a state between the two, allowing for machines to solve advanced mathematical problems. The center is equipped with made-to-spec equipment, including liquid nitrogen cooled refrigerators capable of sustaining temperatures around absolute zero.

“It’s an important day for our city, for our region, for the state and beyond,” Pitt Chancellor Joan Gabel said. “It’s an important day for our vision as a university, what we capture when we say ‘it’s possible at Pitt,’ what it means to play to the strength of the intellectual capital of our faculty, staff and students and also what we hope to accomplish in service to our community by leaning into all of this intellect and all of the opportunities that it presents for everyone.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group