Pitt opens as touchdown favorite over Cincinnati

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has opened as a touchdown favorite over Cincinnati in the revival of the River City Rivalry.

Both Pitt (45-7 over Wofford) and Cincinnati (66-13 over Eastern Kentucky) are coming off FCS stompings to open the 2023 season, but as the oddsmakers see it, Pitt is set to keep rolling.

Pitt is a 7-point home favorite, with a 46.5-point over/under set, at Acrisure Stadium Saturday night. It will be the first Pitt-Cincinnati matchup in 11 years — and the first ACC game ever broadcast on The CW Network.

