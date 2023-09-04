Local

Pitt opens as touchdown favorite over Cincinnati

By Karl Ludwig

Pitt cruises to 45-7 season opening win against Wofford FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has opened as a touchdown favorite over Cincinnati in the revival of the River City Rivalry.

Both Pitt (45-7 over Wofford) and Cincinnati (66-13 over Eastern Kentucky) are coming off FCS stompings to open the 2023 season, but as the oddsmakers see it, Pitt is set to keep rolling.

Pitt is a 7-point home favorite, with a 46.5-point over/under set, at Acrisure Stadium Saturday night. It will be the first Pitt-Cincinnati matchup in 11 years — and the first ACC game ever broadcast on The CW Network.

