2 dead, 7 hurt in Fayette County crash

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead and several others are hurt after a crash in Fayette County.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 40 and Hawes Road. This is near Nemacolin Woodlands in Wharton Township.

The coroner tells Channel 11 two people died. Seven others were hurt.

Several medical helicopters were called to fly victims to the hospital.

Route 40 is closed in both directions and will remain closed while police investigate.

