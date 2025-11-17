Pitt police investigating reported vehicle theft in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police are helping Pittsburgh police investigate a reported vehicle theft in the city’s Oakland neighborhood.

The incident happened in a parking lot off Iroquois Way and Coltart Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Pitt police say.

Two men were reportedly seen entering a dark-colored Honda HRV and driving it out of the lot and onto Coltart Avenue, toward Louisa Street.

One of the suspects is described as wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants. The other is described as wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is told to call Pitt police at 412-624-2121, reference report # 25-03753, or Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520, reference CCR: 25-176737.

