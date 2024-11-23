Pitt QB Eli Holstein starting against Louisville

LOUISVILLE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein was cleared earlier this week and will return to the starting lineup against Louisville this afternoon.

Pat Narduzzi declined to name a starting quarterback earlier this week, but it’s Holstein who is getting the nod over backup Nate Yarnell. Holstein missed the Clemson due to an apparent head injury.

Narduzzi kept the starting quarterback job close to his chest this week all the way up until game day.

“I don’t know, it’s a great question, we’ll see … we’ll see,” Narduzzi said Thursday at his weekly presser. “And again, it’s still a work in progress.

“He’s cleared to play right now, so we’ll see game time.”

