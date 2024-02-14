Pitt snaps Virginia’s 23-game home winning streak with massive win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Tuesday night, Pitt shocked No. 21 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena, ending Virginia’s eight-game winning streak.

The Panthers also snapped the nation’s longest home winning streak – 23 games. Virginia had won 23 straight home games in Charlottesville, but now, will have to start that streak over.

Pitt was led by Blake Hinson, Jaland Lowe, and Ishmael Leggett in the win. After a hot start from three-point land propelled Pitt to a four-point halftime lead, the Panthers continued their surge in the second half behind double-digit second-half scoring from Hinson and a strong defensive performance to hold the Cavaliers.

