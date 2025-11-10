Pitt’s $250M Recreation and Wellness Center adding three dining options

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh students will soon have new dining options for after they’re done working out.

In September, Pitt opened its new Recreation and Wellness Center, a nine-story, 270,000-square-foot facility that cost over $250 million to construct. The opening had been years in the making — construction began in September of 2022. Now, two months after its doors open, the facility is gearing up to feature not just climbing walls and basketball courts, but new culinary options.

The university’s food provider, Pitt Eats, operated by Chartwells Higher Education, announced that it will open three new food options within the facility. The first, Recharge Cafe, is centered around students who have just completed a workout and will serve a menu primarily focused on carbohydrates and proteins. This includes omelettes, power bowls and salads. A fast-casual restaurant called Edamame will serve up poke bowls, featuring a range of lean proteins including chicken, shrimp and tuna while the ground floor will feature a juice bar called Squeezed that will include seating.

All three will allow students to utilize their meal plans. The facility is currently open to students for free and offers a membership program to eligible faculty members.

