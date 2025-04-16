Pittsburgh animal shelter warns of scammers targeting people searching for lost pets

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh animal shelter says scammers are targeting pet owners searching for their lost animals.

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh says the scammers are spoofing their phone number, then telling victims their pet was found before demanding immediate payment and even threatening euthanasia if they don’t act fast.

HARP wants the public to know that they would never demand payment over the phone or threaten to harm any animal.

They also gave recommended actions people can take if their pet goes missing:

Call HARP’s Lost Pets Line directly at 412-345-7300 ext. 216 (don’t rely on caller ID alone).

Be cautious of anyone pressuring you to pay immediately.

Know that our shelter hours and policies are public — scammers count on you being too overwhelmed to check.

If something feels off, trust your instincts and reach out to confirm.

