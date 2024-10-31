Pittsburgh-area landmarks to light up teal Friday for Alzheimer’s Awareness

PITTSBURGH — Several iconic Pittsburgh-area landmarks are among over 1,000 buildings worldwide that will light up teal on Friday to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.

Friday, Nov. 1, marks the start of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The annual program aims to shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it.

Participating Pittsburgh landmarks include:

Gulf Tower

Koppers Building

Acrisure Stadium (scoreboard and ribbon boards)

One Oxford Centre

Pittsburgh City Hall

Fifth Avenue Place

David Lawrence Convention Center

Allegheny County Courthouse

Phipps Conservatory

Sunrise of McCandless

These buildings are among the more than 1,300 across the U.S. and in 16 other counties “going teal.”

“It’s wonderful to see some of Pittsburgh’s most well-known and iconic sites raising Alzheimer’s awareness and showing support for the millions of Americans impacted by the disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “AFA thanks each of them for ‘going teal’ and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own on Nov. 1. A release from the AFA says you can wear teal or even use social media to raise awareness.

