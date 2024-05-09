Local

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre performs ‘Cinderella’ at UPMC Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre performed “Cinderella” at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh through the “Dance the Story” program.

See photos of the performance!

The fairy tale was read while costumed dance artists performed short excerpts, dancing out the story. After the performance, artists and PBT School students held a group Q&A with the children, talked to them individually and posed for photos.

PBT will perform the U.S. premiere of Jayne Smeulders’ “Cinderella” at the Benedum Center May 17-19 for its 2023-24 season finale.

