Pittsburgh Botanic Garden receives $1 million gift to fund future growth

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is receiving $1 million as a gift to put toward future endeavors.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the garden said the money comes from Dan and Barbara Eichenlaub. Dan is the co-founder and former president of Eichenlaub, Inc., a full-service landscape contractor servicing communities across western Pennsylvania.

The gift was shared at the annual “Blossom: Gone Native” celebration.

The money will be used to fund seed purchases, innovative programs and mission-based projects through a new endowment, the spokesperson said.

"Dan & Barbara’s generous gift marks an exciting new chapter in the Garden’s history, creating the Eichenlaub Endowed Executive Director position and setting the stage for a bright, sustainable future at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden," a spokesperson said.

Officials say Dan Eichenlaub has a passion for showcasing Pennsylvania’s natural beauty and has funded workforce development and education, contributing to the same cause.

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