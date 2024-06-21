Pittsburgh buildings lit up in purple for Alzheimer’s awareness

PITTSBURGH — In honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, six Pittsburgh buildings were lit up in purple Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Allegheny County Courthouse, Highmark Health Fifth Avenue Place, Koppers Building, Gulf Tower, Rivers Casino and The Pennsylvanian in Pittsburgh partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter to recognize The Longest Day. On Thursday, the summer solstice, the buildings were lit up to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.

The Longest Day honors the nearly 7 million Americans living with the disease and over 11 million people serving as their caregivers.

For more Alzheimer’s information, visit alz.org.

