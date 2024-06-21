Local

Pittsburgh buildings lit up in purple for Alzheimer’s awareness

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Alzheimer's awareness In honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, six Pittsburgh buildings were lit up in purple Thursday night into Friday morning.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — In honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, six Pittsburgh buildings were lit up in purple Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Allegheny County Courthouse, Highmark Health Fifth Avenue Place, Koppers Building, Gulf Tower, Rivers Casino and The Pennsylvanian in Pittsburgh partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter to recognize The Longest Day. On Thursday, the summer solstice, the buildings were lit up to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.

The Longest Day honors the nearly 7 million Americans living with the disease and over 11 million people serving as their caregivers.

For more Alzheimer’s information, visit alz.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida
  • Pennsylvania Game Commission asking public to report wild turkey sightings
  • Settlement reached in crash that killed bride, injured groom hours after wedding
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh woman is 1st patient to receive new early-stage breast cancer vaccine
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read