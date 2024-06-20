Pennsylvania Game Commission asking public to report wild turkey sightings

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking input from the public in surveying wild turkeys this summer. The Annual Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey runs July 1 through Aug. 31.

Public participation is important for turkey population management, the commission says. Survey data allows the agency to determine total wild turkey productivity and compare long-term reproductive success within Pennsylvania and across other states. Data is also used in the turkey population model to track population trends.

Turkey sightings can be reported through the Game Commission’s website by clicking here.

Participants are asked to report the number of wild turkeys they see, along with the county, township, wildlife management unit (WMU), date and contact information if agency biologists have any questions.

“The turkey survey enhances our agency’s internal survey, which serves as a long-term index of turkey reproduction and is used in our turkey population model,” said Game Commission Turkey Biologist Mary Jo Casalena. “Participants should report all turkeys seen, whether gobblers, hens with broods, hens without broods, or turkeys of unknown sex and age.”

Many factors, including spring weather, habitat conditions, previous winter food abundance, predation and last fall’s harvest affect wild turkey productivity, the commission says.

